GCN Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $41.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $20.33 and $51.55. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $71,176.00 and $41.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00558271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008076 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $50.98, $13.77, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $24.43, $32.15, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

