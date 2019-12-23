GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

