Giant Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,249.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Giant has a market cap of $56,989.00 and approximately $3,249.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.42, $5.63, $33.89 and $7.59.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00709240 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,641,097 coins and its circulating supply is 6,641,093 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.92, $7.59, $5.63, $18.98, $24.71, $31.10, $20.33, $50.68, $10.42, $70.83, $11.91 and $33.89. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

