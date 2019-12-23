GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Shares of GLG Life Tech Corp (TSE:GLG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 23000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name.

