Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $143.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GBT. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.71. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $79.95.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $158,226.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,315,689. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

