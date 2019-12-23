Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.39

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.39 and last traded at $80.23, with a volume of 38192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.87.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $241,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,332.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,513 shares in the company, valued at $658,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,788 shares of company stock worth $7,315,689. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,671,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,343,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

