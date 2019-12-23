Global Digital Content Hits Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 56.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Global Digital Content has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $5,388.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00553553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008186 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,711,447,633 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

