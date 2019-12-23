Global Medical REIT Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 615.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

GMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

