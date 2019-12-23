GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Societe Generale lowered GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) alerts:

OTCMKTS:NILSY opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $31.84.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.