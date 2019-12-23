GoChain Price Reaches $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. GoChain has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Bilaxy and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,070,934,759 coins and its circulating supply is 871,545,078 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io.

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex, DragonEX, Binance, Coinall, Kucoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

