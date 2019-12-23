Goldman Sachs Group Lowers SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Get SWATCH GRP AG/ADR alerts:

About SWATCH GRP AG/ADR

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.