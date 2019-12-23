Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Goodrich Petroleum posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

