Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $60.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $38,218.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $99,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $76,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $99,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $766,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 94.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

