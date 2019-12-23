Grin Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Grin has a market capitalization of $29.50 million and approximately $25.96 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013231 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, KuCoin, Coinall and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 29,431,260 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, KuCoin, TradeOgre, Coinall, LBank, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

