Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Also, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $391,894.36. Insiders have sold 214,430 shares of company stock valued at $16,838,919 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Guardant Health by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.96. 49,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.22. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

