Guidewire Software (GWRE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE):

12/9/2019 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $97.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Guidewire Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Guidewire Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2019 – Guidewire Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of GWRE opened at $107.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 171.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 4,188 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $435,928.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,211.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $238,080.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

