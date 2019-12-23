Gulfport Energy Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPOR. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

GPOR stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $540.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

