HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) Insider Acquires £94,000 in Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) insider William Salomon purchased 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £94,000 ($123,651.67).

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 189 ($2.49). 71,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 546.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a 52 week low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20%.

About HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

