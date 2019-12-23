Happycoin (HPC) Market Capitalization Reaches $623,127.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $623,127.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00067942 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00586646 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000955 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 24,191,492 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

