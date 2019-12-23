Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$22.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

HDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of HDI opened at C$16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$16.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

