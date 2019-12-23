Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.38 Million

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Equities analysts expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to announce $140.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year sales of $563.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $564.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $639.95 million, with estimates ranging from $633.80 million to $648.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSW. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haymaker Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NYSE OSW opened at $17.00 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haymaker Acquisition (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.