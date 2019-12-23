Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to announce $140.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year sales of $563.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $564.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $639.95 million, with estimates ranging from $633.80 million to $648.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSW. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haymaker Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NYSE OSW opened at $17.00 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

