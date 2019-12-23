HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. HB Fuller reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HB Fuller.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $725.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price target on HB Fuller and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $2,884,638.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,632 shares of company stock worth $5,627,484 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 5.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,106. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HB Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.