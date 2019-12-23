Head to Head Analysis: Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) versus ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO)

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Kewaunee Scientific has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kewaunee Scientific and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kewaunee Scientific $146.55 million 0.25 $1.53 million N/A N/A ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . $9.67 million 0.81 -$39.72 million ($3.60) -0.77

Kewaunee Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc ..

Profitability

This table compares Kewaunee Scientific and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kewaunee Scientific -2.05% -4.52% -2.42% ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . -89.98% -87.88% -32.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kewaunee Scientific and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kewaunee Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 171.74%. Given ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . is more favorable than Kewaunee Scientific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.9% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kewaunee Scientific beats ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services. The company's laboratory products are used in chemistry, physics, biology, and other general science laboratories in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, chemical, commercial, educational, government, and health care markets; technical products are used in facilities manufacturing computers and light electronics and by users of computer and networking furniture; and laminate caseworks that are used in educational, healthcare, and industrial applications. The company sells its products primarily through dealers, commissioned agents, and a national distributor, as well as through competitive bids submitted by the company and its subsidiaries in Singapore, India, and China. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables. The company is also developing autologous stem cell-based therapeutics that address medical needs for applications in the vascular, cardiology, and orthopedic markets. The company was formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. in November 2019. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

