Head-To-Head Analysis: SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) and North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) and North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SemGroup and North American Construction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup -1.84% 0.07% 0.02% North American Construction Group 4.73% 23.52% 5.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SemGroup and North American Construction Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup 1 7 0 0 1.88 North American Construction Group 0 0 2 2 3.50

SemGroup currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.18%. Given SemGroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SemGroup is more favorable than North American Construction Group.

Dividends

SemGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. North American Construction Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SemGroup pays out -994.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. North American Construction Group pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SemGroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and North American Construction Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. SemGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SemGroup and North American Construction Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup $2.50 billion 0.48 -$26.75 million ($0.19) -79.05 North American Construction Group $316.40 million 1.02 $11.79 million $0.42 28.05

North American Construction Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SemGroup. SemGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than North American Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SemGroup has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Construction Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of SemGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SemGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

North American Construction Group beats SemGroup on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S. Gulf Coast. This segment has 18.2 million barrels of storage capacity on the Houston Ship Channel; and 7.6 million barrels of storage capacity at the Cushing Interchange. It also operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; 2 parallel 527-mile pipelines that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe; 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility in Platteville, Colorado; and crude oil trucking fleet of approximately 245 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The U.S. Gas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. It operates 842 miles of gathering lines in Oklahoma; and a 53-mile high pressure gathering pipeline located in the STACK play. The Canada segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities with approximately 530 miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines in Alberta, Canada. SemGroup Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

