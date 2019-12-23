Head-To-Head Comparison: Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) versus Soleno Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Soleno Therapeutics and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zynex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 478.03%. Zynex has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.27%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Zynex.

Risk & Volatility

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics $1.45 million 53.28 -$13.34 million ($0.65) -2.66 Zynex $23.43 million 10.66 $7.36 million $0.22 34.68

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -126.05% -72.01% Zynex 33.33% 152.81% 95.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.6% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynex beats Soleno Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. It sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.