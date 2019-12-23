Head to Head Contrast: Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) & Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Progyny alerts:

This table compares Progyny and Caladrius Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $105.40 million 18.77 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences $35.28 million 0.65 -$16.17 million ($1.67) -1.33

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny N/A N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A -56.79% -46.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Progyny and Caladrius Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 0 6 0 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Progyny currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.03%. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.42, suggesting a potential upside of 369.24%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Progyny.

Summary

Progyny beats Caladrius Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.