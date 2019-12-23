Head to Head Survey: MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) versus McorpCX (NASDAQ:MCCX)

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) and McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MAM Software Group and McorpCX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 McorpCX 0 0 0 0 N/A

MAM Software Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.12, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given MAM Software Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MAM Software Group is more favorable than McorpCX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAM Software Group and McorpCX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group $37.71 million 4.06 $3.71 million $0.33 36.73 McorpCX $3.99 million 0.30 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

MAM Software Group has higher revenue and earnings than McorpCX.

Risk and Volatility

MAM Software Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McorpCX has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of MAM Software Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of MAM Software Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of McorpCX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MAM Software Group and McorpCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group 9.85% 23.75% 11.58% McorpCX -14.61% -34.38% -28.25%

Summary

MAM Software Group beats McorpCX on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits. It also provides e-commerce and online services that offers Web sites and online connectivity between manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, auto service providers, and the consumer; and customer support, consulting, and training services comprising phone and online support, implementation, and training. The company's business management systems include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management systems also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About McorpCX

McorpCX, Inc. provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help corporations and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the currently manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as Touchpoint Metrics, Inc. and changed its name to McorpCX, Inc. in June 2015. McorpCX, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

