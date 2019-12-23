Head to Head Survey: PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) & Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Cortexyme alerts:

This table compares Cortexyme and PDL BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -58.22% -26.73% PDL BioPharma -32.13% 6.71% 5.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cortexyme and PDL BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00 PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cortexyme presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential downside of 48.17%. PDL BioPharma has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.45%. Given PDL BioPharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDL BioPharma is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and PDL BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$12.48 million N/A N/A PDL BioPharma $198.11 million 1.93 -$68.86 million $0.37 9.05

Cortexyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDL BioPharma.

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats Cortexyme on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures, markets, and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.