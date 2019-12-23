Head to Head Survey: Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) and Thinspace Technology (NYSE:THNS)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) and Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Thinspace Technology and Tableau Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Tableau Software 0 12 7 0 2.37

Tableau Software has a consensus price target of $150.76, suggesting a potential downside of 11.07%. Given Tableau Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tableau Software is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tableau Software has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Tableau Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tableau Software $982.95 million 14.86 -$77.04 million ($3.19) -53.14

Thinspace Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tableau Software.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Tableau Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Tableau Software -27.58% -25.93% -15.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Tableau Software shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Tableau Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tableau Software beats Thinspace Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data. In addition, it offers Visual Query Language (VizQL) for databases, which is a computer language for describing pictures of data, including graphs, charts, maps, time series, and tables of visualizations; Live Query Engine that interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by database systems; and Hyper, an in-memory data engine technology that helps customers to analyze a range of data sets by evaluating analytical queries directly in the transactional database. Further, the company provides support, maintenance, training, and professional services. It serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, and education, as well as retail, consumer, and distribution industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendor, and distributors in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

