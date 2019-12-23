HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce sales of $62.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. HealthStream reported sales of $59.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $253.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.40 million to $254.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $253.36 million, with estimates ranging from $252.71 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

HSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.21 million, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.67. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,564,000 after buying an additional 71,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 97,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 678,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.