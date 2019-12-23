Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CFO Carlos L. Macau Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HEI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.54.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heico by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Heico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Heico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

