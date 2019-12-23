HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Societe Generale raised HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HDELY stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

