Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €1.40 ($1.63) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €1.28 ($1.48).

HDD opened at €1.15 ($1.33) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €1.25 and a 200-day moving average of €1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $319.38 million and a P/E ratio of 33.74. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a fifty-two week low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of €2.13 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

