Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $193.00

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.54), with a volume of 56561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of $246.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

About Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

