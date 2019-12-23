Horizen Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Horizen has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $56.27 million and $2.05 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $7.00 or 0.00092057 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, COSS, Binance and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00388214 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00071620 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001442 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,040,188 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Upbit, BiteBTC, COSS, DragonEX, Cryptopia and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.