Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.50

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 32652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $324,092.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,968.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,465,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 329,145 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 457.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,495,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

