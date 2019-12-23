HTMLCOIN Market Cap Hits $4.72 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 174.2% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and Fatbtc. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $103,339.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00068860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00585658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00229137 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004532 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084020 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001905 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

