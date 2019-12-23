Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

INVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of INVE opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.42. Identiv has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Identiv by 707.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

