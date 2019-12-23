IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.20 million and $26,367.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Kucoin, OEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.06233806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, Cashierest, HitBTC, Upbit, DDEX, OEX, Bittrex, Gate.io, Allbit, CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

