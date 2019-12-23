Imperial Capital Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Netflix to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.86.

Netflix stock opened at $336.90 on Monday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a PE ratio of 125.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after buying an additional 2,039,046 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after buying an additional 1,118,349 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,716,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

