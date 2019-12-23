Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives €20.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.38 ($23.70).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFXA shares. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Metzler set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

