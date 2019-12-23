Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $3.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 58,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.86. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.95.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,519.91% and a negative return on equity of 125.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
