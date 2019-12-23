Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $3.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 58,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.86. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,519.91% and a negative return on equity of 125.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.