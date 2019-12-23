Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 276,424 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFRX stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Inflarx has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -1.25.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

