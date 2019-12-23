ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €11.60 ($13.49) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.26 ($14.25).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

