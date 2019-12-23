Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $48,163.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, CoinBene and IDEX. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $199,118.00 and approximately $48,163.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,515,102 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, COSS, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

