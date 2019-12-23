Insider Buying: Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Insider Purchases 2,463 Shares of Stock

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) insider Thomas F. Lydon, Jr. purchased 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $19,925.67.

Shares of FMO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,619. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMO. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

