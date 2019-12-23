Insider Buying: Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) CEO Acquires 3,085 Shares of Stock

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $49,946.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,302.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson purchased 3,104 shares of Protective Insurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.40.

Shares of PTVCA stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728. Protective Insurance Corp has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.83 million during the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVCA. Capital Returns Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 224,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

