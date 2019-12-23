Insider Selling: K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Sells 1,043 Shares of Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$43,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at C$300,087.36.

TSE KBL traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$41.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.14. K-Bro Linen Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$32.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The stock has a market cap of $441.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 130.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

