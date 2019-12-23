Insider Selling: Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) insider Frank Calabria sold 50,000 shares of Origin Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.80 ($6.24), for a total value of A$440,000.00 ($312,056.74).

Shares of ORG traded down A$0.06 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$8.56 ($6.07). 4,298,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is A$7.78. Origin Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of A$6.03 ($4.28) and a 1 year high of A$8.89 ($6.30).

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in energy retailing, power generation, and natural gas production businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Central Australia; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.

