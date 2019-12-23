Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.